'Sathyavan Savithiri' trailer: Keerthy Suresh plays a woman forced into marriage in this courtroom drama

Taking to its social media timelines, Drumsticks Productions, the firm producing the film, shared the link to the trailer and said, "Every case has two sides. But only one truth. TRAILER OUT NOW. #SathyavanSavithiri in theatres from November 20."

The trailer shows Savithiri clearly telling her prospective groom that she is not interested in getting married to him. However, her parents compel her into getting married.

Savithiri, who plays a lawyer in the film, is then seen taking on her former boss Markandeyan, played by Mysskin, in a murder case. We realise that an NRI woman Veronica has been murdered and the needle of suspicion points to Savithiri's husband. Despite being forced into an unhappy marriage, Savithiri, we are shown, defends her husband and is determined to save him. On the other side, Markandeyan will stop at nothing to ensure he gets a win.