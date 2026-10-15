'Sathyavan Savithiri' teaser: A young woman lawyer locks horns with her mentor in a gripping courtroom drama

Taking to its social media timelines, Drumsticks Productions, the firm producing the film, shared the link to the teaser and said,"ORDER! ORDER! Savithiri’s Madness Now in Session! #SathyavanSavithiri Teaser OUT NOW! Worldwide Release Nov 20, 2026."

The teaser makes it evident that Savithri (Keerthy Suresh), a young lawyer, aspires to become a great lawyer one day like her senior Markandeyan (Mysskin). However, nobody seems to believe in her abilities.

The teaser shows Savithri has one remarkable trait -- she is courageous. The young lawyer is seen boldly asking a judge in open court, "In case, you were offered a bribe of Rs 10 lakhs to pass a one-sided verdict, where would you prefer taking the bribe?"

Although the film will be a court room drama, the teaser shows that it will have quite a generous dose of humour as well. Balasaravanan plays Keerthy's senior in the film and their interactions, as witnessed in the teaser, appear humourous and highly enjoyable.