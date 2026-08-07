Sathyaraj on Playing the Man Who Stood Beside G.D. Naidu

Among the many lives that circle G.D. Naidu's in GDN, one of the quieter but most personal belongs to Sathyaraj, who plays a close friend from Naidu's own time in Coimbatore. It is not a role built for spectacle. It is built, instead, on the kind of loyalty and companionship that rarely makes it into the history books but shapes a man's life all the same.
Director Krishnakumar Ramakumar, who spent years researching Naidu's life before writing the film, has spoken about how deliberately that friendship was placed in the story. Naidu's circle in that era included figures such as Ramasamy Naicker and M.R. Radha, men who were genuinely close to him, and it is that bond the film chooses to show. “That friendship is there in the film,” Krishnakumar has said, “but whatever politics existed between them at the time, we have deliberately left out. This isn't a film about that. It's about the human being behind the inventor.”
That distinction, between the public record and the private man, is exactly where Sathyaraj's performance lives. His is the kind of part that carries a film's emotional register without ever asking for the frame's attention, a steady presence beside Naidu through the ordinary and the difficult years alike.
Sathyaraj himself has spoken candidly about what the film meant to him personally, beyond the part he was asked to play. Speaking to reporters at the film's press meet, he admitted that being from Coimbatore himself made his connection to the story sharper than he expected. “Having been born and raised right here in Coimbatore, the fact that I hadn't visited the G.D. Naidu museum in all these years left me with a real sense of guilt,” he said. “Naidu's inventions deserve to be celebrated across the world, on par with Edison's.”
He was equally candid about his reaction to his co-star's transformation. “The makeup work done for his final look, as the older Naidu, genuinely astonished me,” Sathyaraj said of watching Madhavan on set, a rare moment of a veteran actor being caught off guard by a colleague's craft rather than his own.
It is a small remark, but a telling one. Sathyaraj has spent more than four decades in Tamil cinema playing men of authority and gravity, and it takes a great deal to genuinely surprise an actor of his experience. That he was moved, both by Naidu's story and by watching it take shape around him, says something about the film the makers set out to build: one where even the actors playing supporting parts found themselves drawn deeper into Naidu's world than they expected to be.
It is that credibility Sathyaraj lends the film, the presence of an actor whose career has spanned everything from mainstream commercial cinema to some of Tamil film's most respected character work. Placing him beside Madhavan's Naidu, as a friend rather than a rival or an obstacle, gives the film a second register beneath the inventor's public triumphs: a quieter account of the people Naidu trusted, and who trusted him back, away from the workshop floor and the headlines.
GDN, directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar and produced by Varghese Moolan Pictures and Tricolour Films, releases in theatres across Tamil Nadu and worldwide on 7 August 2026.