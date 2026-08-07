Sathyaraj on Playing the Man Who Stood Beside G.D. Naidu

Director Krishnakumar Ramakumar, who spent years researching Naidu's life before writing the film, has spoken about how deliberately that friendship was placed in the story. Naidu's circle in that era included figures such as Ramasamy Naicker and M.R. Radha, men who were genuinely close to him, and it is that bond the film chooses to show. “That friendship is there in the film,” Krishnakumar has said, “but whatever politics existed between them at the time, we have deliberately left out. This isn't a film about that. It's about the human being behind the inventor.”

That distinction, between the public record and the private man, is exactly where Sathyaraj's performance lives. His is the kind of part that carries a film's emotional register without ever asking for the frame's attention, a steady presence beside Naidu through the ordinary and the difficult years alike.

Sathyaraj himself has spoken candidly about what the film meant to him personally, beyond the part he was asked to play. Speaking to reporters at the film's press meet, he admitted that being from Coimbatore himself made his connection to the story sharper than he expected. “Having been born and raised right here in Coimbatore, the fact that I hadn't visited the G.D. Naidu museum in all these years left me with a real sense of guilt,” he said. “Naidu's inventions deserve to be celebrated across the world, on par with Edison's.”

He was equally candid about his reaction to his co-star's transformation. “The makeup work done for his final look, as the older Naidu, genuinely astonished me,” Sathyaraj said of watching Madhavan on set, a rare moment of a veteran actor being caught off guard by a colleague's craft rather than his own.