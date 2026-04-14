Sathyaraj comes onboard the unit of Prashanth-starrer 'Ranjan - The Advocate'

Apart from Prashanth, who plays the titular role of Ranjan in the remake, and Sathyaraj, the film will also feature a host of actors including R K Suresh, Mime Gopi, director Subramaniam Shiva, Priyanka, Athira, Mohan Raman, Hari Kathiresan and Santhosh Prabhakar in pivotal roles.

For the unaware, the original Telugu film 'Court – State Vs A Nobody' was presented by Telugu actor Nani and dealt with the misuse of the POCSO Act. The film, which went on to emerge a superhit, had come in for widespread appreciation from men’s rights activists.

The film had been an eye-opener to many as it showed how the Indian legal system was biased against men.

Director Ram Jagadish, who had directed the Telugu version, had in an interview disclosed that the spark for the story came when he came across a case in real life.

Ram Jagadish had then said, “When I learned about that case, I began wondering if this could really happen. Over time, I learned that there were many more such cases. I also researched several POCSO cases. There are hundreds of such cases in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. I read many case files for this story. I thought I could tell a good story with the material in all the case files. So, all of them were made into one story, which has now been presented on screen.”

'Court – State Vs A Nobody' was a courtroom drama with a beautiful love story that dealt with the misuse of the POCSO act. The Telugu film, which was presented by Nani's Wall Poster Cinema, featured Priyadarshi in the lead role.