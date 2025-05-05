Sasikumar's 'Tourist Family' breaks records, emerges as highest-grossing film overseas

CHENNAI: Sasikumar's most recent film, 'Tourist Family,' directed by Abishan Jeevinth, made its world premiere on May 1 and is already being sold out theaters throughout Tamil Nadu.

The movie has made roughly a collection of Rs 2.3 crore overseas in just three days, making it Sasikumar's highest-grossing film, according to a Maalaimalar report.

The film, which stars Simran, Mithun Jaishankar, Kamlesh, Yogi Babu, Ramesh Thilak, M.S. Bhaskar, and Bhagavathy Perumal, also known as Bucks, has received positive reviews from both viewers and celebrities.