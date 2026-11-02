Sasikumar unveils the teaser of Arikomban

CHENNAI: Director and actor Sasikumar has unveiled the teaser of Arikomban, an upcoming Tamil film directed by and featuring Mithun Maheswaran. Produced under the banner of Magic Pictures, the film is based on a real-life incident and revolves around a wild elephant and the lives and struggles of the tribal communities living in the forest.
Devika Krishnan, hailing from Kerala, plays the female lead, while director and actor Subramania Siva, known for Thiruda Thirudi, plays a prominent role. The ensemble cast also includes National Award-winning actor Appukutty, Aadukalam Murugadoss, Aadhira, M Ramasamy, Ethirneechal Vimal and Ajay, who plays the antagonist.
Speaking about the film, Mithun said that two villages were recreated with elaborate sets inside a forest to portray the lives of the tribal people. He added that the screenplay brings together their everyday struggles and the story of the wild elephant.
Arikomban is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on December 11.