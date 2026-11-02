Sasikumar unveils the teaser of Arikomban

Devika Krishnan, hailing from Kerala, plays the female lead, while director and actor Subramania Siva, known for Thiruda Thirudi, plays a prominent role. The ensemble cast also includes National Award-winning actor Appukutty, Aadukalam Murugadoss, Aadhira, M Ramasamy, Ethirneechal Vimal and Ajay, who plays the antagonist.

Speaking about the film, Mithun said that two villages were recreated with elaborate sets inside a forest to portray the lives of the tribal people. He added that the screenplay brings together their everyday struggles and the story of the wild elephant.

Arikomban is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on December 11.