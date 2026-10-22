Sasikumar to headline Trident Arts’ 22nd film

CHENNAI: Trident Arts, headed by producer R Ravindran, has commenced production on its 22nd film in association with Sultan Jasani and Chetan Deolekar of 6 Dimensions Films & Media LLP. The yet-to-be-titled family thriller is directed by renowned Kannada filmmaker and lyricist Hari Santhosh, marking his debut in Tamil cinema.
Sasikumar plays the lead role in the film, which features Swasika, Narain, Nandita Swetha, Anjali Nair, Harishankar, Hareesh Peradi, Thenappan, Vaiyapuri, Anant Nag and Vasanthi Guru in pivotal roles.
Describing the project as a fresh take on the family thriller genre, Hari Santhosh said the film would blend suspense with engaging elements to offer an entertaining experience. He also expressed his delight at collaborating with Trident Arts and Sasikumar for his first Tamil directorial venture.
Krish J Nagrecha is the co-producer, while Sanjay Vijayraghavan serves as the creative producer. Shooting has commenced in Chennai and will continue across various locations.
The technical team includes Ghibran as music director, Aravinnd Singh as cinematographer, San Lokesh as editor and Durai Raj as production designer and art director. Karthik Netha has penned the lyrics, while Mantra has written the dialogues.