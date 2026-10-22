Sasikumar to headline Trident Arts’ 22nd film

Sasikumar plays the lead role in the film, which features Swasika, Narain, Nandita Swetha, Anjali Nair, Harishankar, Hareesh Peradi, Thenappan, Vaiyapuri, Anant Nag and Vasanthi Guru in pivotal roles.

Describing the project as a fresh take on the family thriller genre, Hari Santhosh said the film would blend suspense with engaging elements to offer an entertaining experience. He also expressed his delight at collaborating with Trident Arts and Sasikumar for his first Tamil directorial venture.