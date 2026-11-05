Sasikumar steps into the role of an INA officer in Death Railway

Known for directing the critically acclaimed period film Yaathisai, Dharani Rasendran returns with another historical drama set against the backdrop of World War II and India's freedom struggle.

The glimpse offers a look into the film's historical setting, taking audiences back to 1944, when World War II was at its peak and Japanese forces were advancing through Burma towards India.

Against this backdrop, the film explores a lesser-known chapter of the war, focusing on Indian soldiers fighting on distant borders while the country was engaged in its struggle for independence.

Blending the intensity of wartime conflict with an emotional romantic narrative, Death Railway appears to explore both the human and historical dimensions of this turbulent period.