Sasikumar releases teaser of Guru Somasundaram, Anumol-starrer 'Paris Cafe

Taking to his X timeline, Sasikumar wrote, "#ParisCafe official teaser is out now! Looks so impressive, looking forward..!!! Directed by @SarajSeelan," and shared the link to the teaser of the film.

The teaser released offers audiences a glimpse into an emotionally driven love story filled with heartfelt moments and compelling performances. It shows that the story revolves around a lovely family that comprises of Gautham (Guru Somasundaram), his wife (Anumol) and their daughter. Life is peaceful when the family is bound by love. However, a truth that was buried long ago resurfaces causing disillusionment. It brings along with it guilt and friction in the family. What this does to the family is what 'Paris Cafe' will be about.