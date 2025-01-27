Sasikumar joins hands with Raju Murugan for My Lord

CHENNAI: Known for his work in Joker, Cuckoo and Japan, Raju Murugan is now teaming up with Sasikumar for his next. Titled My Lord, the makers unveiled the first-look poster recently.

Arya, Anurag Kashyap, Raj B Shetty and Krish Jagarlamudi launched the intriguing first look. The poster features Sasikumar and Chaithra J Achar with a two-wheeler on a barren land. Guru Somasundaram will be playing a prominent role in the film.

Backed by Jayanthi Ambedkumar, under the banner Olympia Movies, My Lord will have music scored by Sean Roldan. Nirav Shah will handle the camera. Details regarding the release date and trailer are kept under the wraps.

Meanwhile, Sasikumar, who was last seen in Nandhan, has Tourist Family and Evidence in the pipeline.