Saregama South acquires audio rights of Vijay Milton’s ‘Gods and Soldiers’

Cinematographer-turned-director Vijay Milton is producing and directing the film under his banner Rough Note, while music has been composed by Sam CS.

Gods and Soldiers is being developed as a continuation of the Goli Soda franchise. The franchise includes the hit film Goli Soda (2014), its sequel Goli Soda 2 (2018), and the prequel web series Goli Soda Rising (2024).

The film is planned for release in Tamil and Telugu, and shooting has been completed. The makers are expected to release the teaser of the film soon.