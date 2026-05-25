‘Sardar 2’ poster unveiled on Karthi’s birthday

When is ‘Sardar 2’ expected to release?

Directed by P S Mithran, Sardar 2 is the sequel to the 2022 spy thriller Sardar, which featured Karthi in dual roles and emerged as a commercial success. The second instalment is currently under production and is expected to hit theatres for Diwali this year.

Karthi was last seen in Vaa Vaathiyaar, which released earlier this year in 2026. The actor also has multiple projects lined up in Tamil cinema.