‘Sardar 2’ poster unveiled on Karthi’s birthday

CHENNAI: The makers of actor Karthi’s upcoming film Sardar 2 unveiled a special poster on Sunday, May 25, to mark the actor’s birthday.
The poster features Karthi in a festive village setting, dressed in traditional attire during what appears to be a celebration sequence from the film.
Directed by P S Mithran, Sardar 2 is the sequel to the 2022 spy thriller Sardar, which featured Karthi in dual roles and emerged as a commercial success. The second instalment is currently under production and is expected to hit theatres for Diwali this year.
Karthi was last seen in Vaa Vaathiyaar, which released earlier this year in 2026. The actor also has multiple projects lined up in Tamil cinema.
Produced by Prince Pictures, Sardar 2 stars Karthi in dual roles as Chandra Bose alias “Agent Sardar” and Agent Vijay Prakash. The film also features SJ Suryah as Muhammad Paari alias “Black Dagger”, alongside Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Rajisha Vijayan, Shah Ra, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Babu Antony and OAK Sundar in important roles.
The film is directed by P S Mithran, while Rathna Kumar has penned the screenplay. Cinematography is handled by George C Williams and editing is by Vijay Velukutty. The music for the film is composed by Sam CS.