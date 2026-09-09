Sardar 2 demanded a different editing language: Vijay Velukutty

After working on films such as Valimai, Thunivu, Mark Antony and Good Bad Ugly, he is now part of Karthi’s Sardar 2, directed by PS Mithran. He says the sequel offered a different challenge, particularly because Karthi’s two characters travel together for a major portion of the film.

“Both characters are from the first part, but Sardar 2 goes back to their first mission. While Sardar was more plot-driven and infotainment-driven, the sequel gives equal importance to character and infotainment. It explores how a rookie trainee handles his first mission and the trauma he carries throughout his life,” says Vijay.

Unlike the first film, where Karthi’s two characters did not share much screen space, they travel together for nearly 50 to 60 per cent of the sequel. “Technically, it was a little challenging. Their behaviour also has certain differences, but Karthi has handled it very well, so there wasn’t much difficulty for me as an editor,” he adds.

The sequel is also much bigger in scale. “The first film was around 70 per cent plot-driven and 30 per cent character-driven. Here, it is almost 50-50. The action sequences, locations and set pieces are bigger. It is also a mystery film. The first 25 to 30 minutes contain a mystery that we haven’t revealed in the trailer. All these elements demanded a different editing language.”

Vijay describes the editing process as highly collaborative, especially with writer Nambi involved throughout.