Saravanan returns as lead after 15 years

CHENNAI: A courtroom drama, Sattamum Neethiyum stars Saravananand Namritha MV in lead roles. He is returning in the lead role after 15 years. The Zee5 original is all set to premiere on July 18.

The series is directed by debutant Balaji Selvaraj and produced by Sasikala Prabhakaran, under the banner 18 Creators.

Sattamum Neethiyum is a story about the voice of the voiceless. In a world where many feel unheard, the show captures what happens when an ordinary citizen stands up against a powerful system, not just for themselves, but for another silenced soul. The series promises an emotionally charged, suspense-filled courtroom narrative that keeps audiences engaged from start to finish. The series is expected to be a compelling mix of drama, layered characters, and a deeply relevant message.