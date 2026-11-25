CHENNAI: Actor R Sarathkumar will star in ‘Taxi’, an action entertainer marking his 177th film, with Berjaya Group of Companies and Radaan Mediaworks India Limited announcing their maiden film venture at a launch event in Chennai on Wednesday (November 25).
Taxi is produced by Radhika Sarathkumar and directed by Dhana, who previously helmed the critically acclaimed Vaanam Kottattum.
Naveen Kumar I will handle cinematography, B Jeyamohan is the writer of the film.
Justin Prabhakaran will compose the music, while Silva Master will choreograph the stunts.
Sanga Thamizhan is the editor, Harshene Ravichandar will handle costume design and Uttra Meenakshi Kongara is the executive producer.