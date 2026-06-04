Santhosh, Reshma Venkatesh-starrer 'Double Occupancy' to hit screens on June 12

Avni Movies, one of the production houses producing the film, took to its X timeline to make the announcement. It said, "Double Occupancy month. #DoubleOccupancy - releasing in theatres near you on June 12."

The unit of the film had wrapped up the film's shooting in February this year.

For the unaware, the film is being produced by Avni Cinemax, in collaboration with Benzz Media.