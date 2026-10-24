Santhanam's 'Love Bite' unit wraps up shooting

Taking to his X timeline, Santhanam wrote, "It’s a WRAP for #LoveBite. Biting soon in theatres this December."

The actor also shared a video clip that contained BTS clips shot on the sets of the film. The video ended with a clip showing the entire unit wrapping up the shoot of the film with a cake cutting ceremony.

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had announced the title of the film in May this year.

Creative Producer Archana Kalpathi of AGS Productions had taken to her X timeline to make the announcement.

She had then said, "Thrilled to announce our upcoming film featuring the immensely talented iamsanthanam Sir and our own director @selvinrajxavier. It will be a super fun wild ride from the house of #Ags with an incredible team of actors and technical crew #LoveBite. #AGS29 #KalpathiSAghoram #KalpathiSGanesh #KalpathiSSuresh@archanakalpathi @aishkalpathi @iamsanthanam @selvinrajxavier @Ags_production @thinkmusicindia."