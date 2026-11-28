Taking to his X timeline, Santhanam wrote, "Zombie paraaak!!! #LoveBite is all set to bite worldwide on December 18. #LoveBiteFromDec18"

It may be recalled that the actor had announced the wrapping up of the film's shooting in October this year.

The actor had then shared a video clip that contained BTS clips shot on the sets of the film. The video ended with a clip showing the entire unit wrapping up the shoot of the film with a cake cutting ceremony.

The makers of the film had announced the title of the film in May this year. Creative Producer Archana Kalpathi of AGS Productions had taken to her X timeline to make the announcement.

She had then said, "Thrilled to announce our upcoming film featuring the immensely talented iamsanthanam Sir and our own director @selvinrajxavier. It will be a super fun wild ride from the house of #Ags with an incredible team of actors and technical crew #LoveBite. #AGS29 #KalpathiSAghoram #KalpathiSGanesh #KalpathiSSuresh@archanakalpathi @aishkalpathi @iamsanthanam @selvinrajxavier @Ags_production @thinkmusicindia."