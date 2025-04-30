Santhanam reunites with STR after a decade

CHENNAI: A few days ago, speculations were doing the rounds that Santhanam is a part of STR 49. On Wednesday, the makers of Silambarasan TR’s 49th film confirmed that Santhanam is onboard the project.

Santhanam is returning in a strong supporting role after almost a decade, as he started doing lead characters since 2015.

STR and Santhanam have worked together in many films, including Manmadhan, which marks Santhanam’s big screen debut. They have acted together in Vallavan, Kaalai, Vaalu, Silambattam and many more. Notably, Silambarasan TR did a cameo in Santhanam’s Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya.

A couple of days ago, the team welcomed Kayadu Lohar of Dragon fame as the female lead. Helmed by Ramkumar Balakrishnan of Parking fame, the project is backed by Aakash Baskaran, under the banner Dawn Pictures.

Sai Abhyankkar is scoring the music for this film. The movie is expected to hit the screens this year.