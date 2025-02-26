Santhanam plays a film reviewer in DD Next Level; Hilarious song Kissa 47 from film released

CHENNAI: Actor Santhanam plays a film reviewer while producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran plays a film producer in director S Prem Anand’s upcoming horror comedy ‘DD Next Level’.

On Wednesday, the makers of the film released a hilarious number from the film titled Kissa 47. The song opens with film producer Ravinder refusing to be intimidated by a film reviewer. He throws an open challenge to film reviewer Santhanam, asking him to review his film Violence which is to release the next day. The hilarious number then speaks of the reviewer’s take on the film.

Santhanam, who plays the lead in the film, took to his X timeline to release the single. He wrote, “A chapter from the life of a Thug Film Reviewer - #Kissa47. Loved making this song a lot and vibed to it! Hope you love it too. Happy Mahashivaratri. An @ofrooooo Musical. Lyrics #Kelithee #DDNextLevel in Cinemas May 2025.”

DD Next Level – Devil’s Double, which will be the next instalment in the hugely successful Dhillukku Duddu (DD) franchise, features Santhanam as the protagonist once again.

This time though, directors Gautham Vasudev Menon and Selvaraghavan will be seen playing pivotal roles in this latest instalment.

Produced by Niharika Entertainment and The Show People, on a huge budget, the film is being presented by actor Arya.

S. Prem Anand, who directed 'DD Returns', is helming this new film as well.

Director Prem Anand, while speaking about the film earlier, had said, "DD Returns was a huge success with great response from the audience from all walks of life. We worked on the script of its sequel for one year. From children to adults, everyone will laugh and enjoy this flick too."

The director had disclosed that the story of this film would start on a cruise ship and take place on an island. “We erected sets with a huge budget. It's great that Niharika Entertainment, actor Arya and Santhanam have teamed up to produce this film. It will be more exciting and hilarious than 'DD Returns'. The film will provide an enjoyable experience to fans of all age groups," he had said.

Dipak Kumar Padhy has handled the cinematography of 'DD Next Level', and Ofro has scored its music. Bharath is in charge of editing and AR Mohan has handled the film’s art direction.