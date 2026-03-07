Santhanam announces his next film is a time-loop thriller!

The yet-to-be-titled film, which will be Santhanam's 20th film and therefore being tentatively referred to as Santa20, will have Gopika Ramesh playing the female lead.

Apart from Santhanam and Gopika Ramesh, the film will also feature comedians Jenson Diwakar, Redin Kingsley, George Marian, Pradeep Antony, TSR and Fouziee in pivotal roles in the film.