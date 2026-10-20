Sanju Samson books entire theatre in Bengaluru to watch Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2

Samson said he was unable to watch the film on its release day due to an event in Delhi. He subsequently arranged a private screening in Bengaluru and booked an entire cinema hall for it. Members of the Indian cricket team members and their support staff who understand Tamil also attended the screening.

“I love watching Rajini sir’s movies, and I always look forward to his next film,” Samson said to a media outlet, adding that his friends and his wife too had joined him.

Meanwhile, chess prodigies Gukesh Dommaraju along with sibling duo Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa and Vaishali Rameshbabu too recently watched Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 together. Gukesh took to Instagram to share a photo from their movie outing, captioning it, “Thalaivar gang.” Also with them was Chennai's young musical prodigy Lydian Nadhaswaram.