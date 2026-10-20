Sanju Samson books entire theatre in Bengaluru to watch Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2

CHENNAI: Indian cricketer Sanju Samson booked an entire cinema hall in Bengaluru to watch Jailer 2 recently with his family, friends and teammates.
Samson said he was unable to watch the film on its release day due to an event in Delhi. He subsequently arranged a private screening in Bengaluru and booked an entire cinema hall for it. Members of the Indian cricket team members and their support staff who understand Tamil also attended the screening.
“I love watching Rajini sir’s movies, and I always look forward to his next film,” Samson said to a media outlet, adding that his friends and his wife too had joined him.
Meanwhile, chess prodigies Gukesh Dommaraju along with sibling duo Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa and Vaishali Rameshbabu too recently watched Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 together. Gukesh took to Instagram to share a photo from their movie outing, captioning it, “Thalaivar gang.” Also with them was Chennai's young musical prodigy Lydian Nadhaswaram.
Jailer 2 follows retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian (Rajinikanth), whose peaceful life is disrupted when a new threat emerges from the criminal underworld. Forced to return to his violent past, Tiger takes on his ruthless ways once again to protect his family and safeguard his legacy.
The film is the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer and features several returning actors along with a host of new additions. Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Vinayakan and Jaffer Sadiq are reprising their roles. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff repeated their cameo appearances. The new additions to the cast include SJ Suryah, Vijay Sethupathi, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Sooraj Venjaramoodu, Hakkim Shajahan, Meghana Raj, and more.
Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music, while Sun Pictures has produced the film.
In DT Next's review of Jailer 2, we wrote, "Jailer 2 is a complete mass entertainer and a feast for Superstar fans. Despite some pacing issues in the second half, Nelson’s trademark dark humour, the large ensemble cast and Rajinikanth’s effortless screen presence keep the film engaging. Vijay Sethupathi’s cameo in the film’s closing moments creates intrigue for the third instalment."