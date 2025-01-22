Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' to re-release in theatres on Jan 24

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2018 epic film "Padmaavat" is set to re-release in theatres, the makers announced on Wednesday.

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor feature in lead roles in the movie, which is coming back to theatres on its seventh anniversary.

"Witness the epic tale on the big screen again. #Padmaavat in cinemas on 24th January," Viacom 18 Studios posted on Instagram.

"Padmaavat" is a 13th-century tale of Queen Padmavati (Padukone), celebrated for her beauty and wisdom, and her husband, Maharawal Ratan Singh (Kapoor) of Mewar.

The story unfolds as Sultan Alauddin Khilji, driven by obsession and ambition, invades Chittor in his quest for Padmavati, who goes to great lengths to protect her kingdom and its values.

Based on "Padmavat" by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi, the film had sparked a major controversy at the time of its release with several Rajput outfits taking offence over the portrayal of Queen Padmavati.

"Padmaavat" joins the growing list of older films re-released in theatres over the past year. Other titles like "Laila Majnu", "Rockstar", "Gangs of Wasseypur", "Karan Arjun", "Tumbbad" and "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai" have also made their way back to the big screen.