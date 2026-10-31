Sanjay Gupta passes away: Family discovered late filmmaker in the morning after incident

The Versova Police are investigating the matter. Sanjay Gupta fell in the bathroom of his house on October 30, following which he died.

A Mumbai Police official said that other people were present at the house at the time of the incident. However, as the incident took place late at night, the family members could not immediately become aware of it.

The family members spotted him the following morning and immediately informed the police. The police also received information about the incident only in the morning. According to the police, the family has not expressed any suspicion so far. The necessary procedures in the case are currently being carried out.