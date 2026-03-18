Sanjay Dutt-Nora Fatehi's 'Sarke Chunar' song controversy: Lyricist Rakeeb Alam clarifies his stand

Rakeeb revealed that he actually did not write the lyrics for the "Sarke Chunar" track. He told IANS that he had already written 5 songs for "KD – The Devil" and when he was asked to write this song, he refused, telling director Prem that he would only write the lyrics according to his sensibilities.

However, the filmmaker wanted a word-by-word translation of the Kannada track. Rakeeb added that when he refused, the director requested him to at least help with the lyrics.