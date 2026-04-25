Sanjay Dutt announces ‘Khalnayak'' sequel, says he got idea for part two in jail

"When I came out on parole, I asked Subhash sir to go through it. After that, he said it should be made,” Dutt said.

Dutt, also known for movies such as "Vaastav", "Agneepath", "Sadak", "Mission Kashmir", and the blockbuster "Munna Bhai" franchise, said he is not someone who works under pressure, replying to a question about playing the fan-favourite character and meeting the expectations of fans.

"For me, what’s important is the script, whether it takes six or eight months or more, I’ll keep troubling Subhash ji for the story, for music, and till the time we don’t get it right, we will not go ahead. The hero of the film is the script and till the time the script is of that level, we will not go on floors," he added.