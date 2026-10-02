Sangeetha watches son Jason Sanjay’s ‘Sigma’ at Kamala Theatre in Vadapalani

Sigma, starring Sundeep Kishan in the lead, was released today. The film is produced by Lyca Productions and marks Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut.

The film had generated considerable anticipation among fans, particularly as it marks the entry of Vijay’s son into filmmaking.

Sangeetha arrived at the Vadapalani theatre to watch the film on its opening day. Meanwhile, fans are also awaiting to see whether Vijay will watch his son’s directorial debut.