Sangeetha watches son Jason Sanjay’s ‘Sigma’ at Kamala Theatre in Vadapalani

CHENNAI: Sangeetha, wife of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay and mother of debutant director Jason Sanjay, watched the first show of his maiden film Sigma at Kamala Theatre in Vadapalani on Friday. She was accompanied by her daughter Divya Saasha.
Sigma, starring Sundeep Kishan in the lead, was released today. The film is produced by Lyca Productions and marks Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut.
The film had generated considerable anticipation among fans, particularly as it marks the entry of Vijay’s son into filmmaking.
Sangeetha arrived at the Vadapalani theatre to watch the film on its opening day. Meanwhile, fans are also awaiting to see whether Vijay will watch his son’s directorial debut.
Apart from Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah, the film features Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Shiv Pandit, Anbu Thasan and Yog Japee in prominent roles. Krishnan Vasant is the cinematographer, while S Thaman has composed the music. National Award-winning editor KL Praveen is handling the editing.
The trailer suggests that Sigma will combine action, adventure, humour and emotion. The story also explores the bond between a mother and her son, adding an emotional layer to the heist narrative.
At the centre of the story is a Rs 500-crore racket involving drugs and gambling, which draws him into a world of crime and deception. The protagonist is also in love with an RJ, Sam, played by Faria Abdullah. The trailer shows him planning a major heist with the help of his friends. However, their plans are disrupted by Reddy, played by Sampath Raj, forcing him to rethink his approach and take on the challenge.