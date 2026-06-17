Sangeet Natak honour for actor Vagai Chandrasekhar

CHENNAI: Veteran actor Vaagai Chandrasekar has been selected for the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, one of the country's highest honours in the field of performing arts.
The announcement was made by the Union Ministry of Culture as part of the Akademi Puraskar awards for 2024 and 2025. “This is my second National award and this time it is for theaters and stage performances,” Chandrasekar told DT Next. He added that the award is encouraging in these times. “When everyone is inclined towards social media, such awards for theater are welcome.
In movies, we have the retake privileges but theaters are where the real performances can be seen. When people applaud your performances live, it is such a nice feeling. But it is sad to see that the theater culture has taken a backseat. Such awards will bring a new lease of life to theaters. I also request the state government to recognise such talent,” he added.
Vaagai Chandrasekar has acted in over 300 films during a career spanning more than four decades. He had earlier won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Nanba Nanba and was conferred the Kalaimamani award by the Tamil Nadu government.
Born in Vagaikulam in Thoothukudi district, Chandrasekar began his artistic journey through theatre before entering Tamil cinema in the 1980s. Apart from films, he has also been active in public life and served as the DMK MLA from Velachery between 2016 and 2021.
The Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards recognise distinguished contributions to music, dance, theatre, traditional and folk arts, and puppetry, and are regarded among the most prestigious honours for performing artists in India