Sangeet Natak honour for actor Vagai Chandrasekhar

The announcement was made by the Union Ministry of Culture as part of the Akademi Puraskar awards for 2024 and 2025. “This is my second National award and this time it is for theaters and stage performances,” Chandrasekar told DT Next. He added that the award is encouraging in these times. “When everyone is inclined towards social media, such awards for theater are welcome.

In movies, we have the retake privileges but theaters are where the real performances can be seen. When people applaud your performances live, it is such a nice feeling. But it is sad to see that the theater culture has taken a backseat. Such awards will bring a new lease of life to theaters. I also request the state government to recognise such talent,” he added.