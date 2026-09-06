Sandra Bullock says she still feels Betty White’s presence

The 62-year-old actress said that she misses her ‘The Proposal’ co-star, who died in 2021 just before her 100th birthday, but Sandra insisted she believes Betty is still around.

She told Kylie Kelce on her Not Gonna Lie podcast, “Betty White is everything. I say ‘is everything’ cause I know she’s still floating around. Betty was the epitome of a human who lived her best life, found the best love, made lemonade out of absolutely everything, had timing that was unbelievable”.

She shared, “You just don’t even bother to say anything funny (when in a scene with her). Don’t try. Just let it be Betty because she just could own a room. She was incredible”.