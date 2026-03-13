Question of appropriation: On ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ fifth anniversary, SaNa, Arivu spar over credit

Released in March 2021, the song was wildly popular across the world, with Sri Lankan singer Dhee being featured on the cover of the prestigious Rolling Stone magazine. However, the controversy erupted soon afterwards over the alleged underplaying of Arivu, who had written the lyrics and also sang parts, and the song was shot in his native village.

The latest trigger was a comment by a user on social media, accusing composer Santhosh Narayanan and Dhee of stealing the song from Arivu.