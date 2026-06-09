Samyuktha Viswanathan: I can finally say I’m being introduced in a full feature film as a lead!

Taking to her Instagram page to pen her thoughts on the development, she wrote, "After a lot of time, patience, struggle, passion and hardwork; now I can finally say I’m being introduced in a full feature film as a ‘lead’, as a ‘heroine’. Little Samyuktha would be proud, and I hope you are too."

She went on to say, "You all have been there through my journey; some from the very beginning, some in between, some after, some recently. The journey to here has been hard, fulfilling, lots of learning, lots of and lots of patience and above all — lots of hope and God’s Grace."