Samyuktha Viswanathan: I can finally say I’m being introduced in a full feature film as a lead!

CHENNAI: Actress Samyuktha Viswanathan, who plays one of the two female leads in director Aswin Kandasamy's upcoming romantic fantasy drama 'Double Occupancy' (DO), has now expressed excitement over playing the lead in a full-fledged feature film.
Taking to her Instagram page to pen her thoughts on the development, she wrote, "After a lot of time, patience, struggle, passion and hardwork; now I can finally say I’m being introduced in a full feature film as a ‘lead’, as a ‘heroine’. Little Samyuktha would be proud, and I hope you are too."
She went on to say, "You all have been there through my journey; some from the very beginning, some in between, some after, some recently. The journey to here has been hard, fulfilling, lots of learning, lots of and lots of patience and above all — lots of hope and God’s Grace."
She concluded the note saying, "Need your love, prayers and support. Many people to thank, but that’s for later!"
For the unaware, Double Occupancy features actors Santhosh, Reshma Venkatesh, Samyuktha Viswanathan and Vinoth Kishan in the lead and is slated to hit screens on June 12 this year.
For the unaware, the film is being produced by Avni Cinemax, in collaboration with Benzz Media. The unit of the film had wrapped up shooting in February this year.
Sources in the unit say that the film's story looks to blend tender romance with imaginative fantasy and contemporary reflections on identity.
They say that the film will seek to push the boundaries of mainstream Tamil cinema with its daring premise and emotionally resonant storytelling.
At its heart, Double Occupancy (DO), sources say, will be a sweeping romantic fantasy exploring identity, duality, science versus faith, and the aching beauty of loving someone who exists in two different forms.
In the film, Samyuktha is paired opposite Santhosh and her character in Double Occupancy adds both charm and emotional grounding to the film’s fantastical undertones.
Actors VTV Ganesh and Bagavathi Perumal too will be a part of the cast.
After years of experience working with leading production houses, Aswin Kandasamy will make his directorial debut with this film.
On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Santhakumar Chakravarthy and music by Sam CS. Editing for the film is by Praveen Antony while production design has been handled by Senthil Raghavan. Costumes are by Sruthi R. Kannan.