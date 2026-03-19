Samyuktha-starrer 'The Black Gold' likely to hit screens in June or July this year

During an interview to a media entity, producer Razesh Danda said, "This is a story between a police officer holding a gun and a villain who only uses a gun. We are shooting for this film on a massive scale. This will be a very new role for Samyukta garu."

Going on to give details of how many days of shooting were left, the producer informed that there were still five days of talkie portions that were yet to be shot. "We are considering releasing the film in June or July this year," he added.