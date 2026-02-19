Samuthirakani, Sshivada's gripping crime thriller series ‘Thadayam’ to release on February 27

As fear turns into folklore and suspicion spreads, a newly transferred officer begins to sense a ritualistic pattern behind the chaos. What follows is a tense, night‑bound investigation where every answer deepens the mystery, and the truth hides in the darkest corners of belief

Director of the series, Navinkumar Palanivel, said, “Thadayam is not just a crime thriller; it’s an exploration of fear, belief, and obsession within a close-knit rural society. What fascinated me most about this true story was how the crimes preyed on something deeply emotional and sacred. I wanted to tell this story with honesty, restraint, and an unsettling realism that stays with the viewer long after the screen fades to black.”