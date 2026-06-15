Samuthirakani & Aishwarya Rajesh led 'Isakapatnam' shares a gripping tale of ambition & revenge

Led by Samuthirakani and Aishwarya Rajesh, the seven-episode crime thriller is backed by Rahul Tamada and Saideep Reddy Borra under the banner of Tamada Media Productions. Sunil, Naresh Agastya, Merin Philip, Sudhakar Komakula, Rajeev Kanakala, Mime Gopi, Rohini, Banerjee, Jwala Koti, Ravi Varma, and Raja Chembolu are also a part of the ensemble cast.

The show talks about a fictional port town where crime, politics, and loyalties collide.