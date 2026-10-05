Sameera Reddy says her son takes ‘the coolest videos of his mama’ as she drives through Goa

For the uninitiated, Sameera and her husband Akshai Varde moved from Mumbai to Goa in 2020, during the pandemic.

What was initially intended as a temporary escape from Mumbai eventually turned into a permanent setup. Sameera has often spoken about how the slower pace and proximity to nature in Goa have helped her find greater balance and made her a calmer mother and human.

Sameera continues to travel to Mumbai and other cities for professional commitments.

Sameera, who made her Bollywood debut in the early 2000s, has featured in films including Darna Mana Hai, Musafir, Taxi No. 9211, Race and De Dana Dan.

In recent years, she has carved out a different identity for herself on social media and has embraced an approach to discussing motherhood, parenting, body image and mental health.

Her own experience with postpartum struggles played a major role in shaping this social media chapter. Sameera has spoken openly about postpartum depression, weight gain, loneliness and the pressure she felt to “bounce back” after motherhood.