Samantha's 'Engal Thangam' collects Rs 43 crore worldwide in three days

CHENNAI: Actor Samantha's latest film Engal Thangam has grossed Rs 43 crore worldwide within three days of its release, the makers announced on Monday.
The film, released globally on June 19, marks Samantha's return to the big screen after a brief break from films following treatment for myositis. The actor has also backed the project as a producer.
Comeback film for Samantha
Released originally in Telugu as Maa Inti Bangaram, the film has been directed by B V Nandini Reddy and features Samantha in the lead role alongside Gautami, Manjusha and Diganth.
The story has been written by Raj Nidimoru, while music has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan
Action role draws attention
Samantha has appeared in a full-fledged action role in the film, with several action sequences drawing praise from audiences. The performance has fuelled expectations that the film could emerge as a successful comeback venture for the actor.
Makers eye bigger milestone
Following the strong opening weekend, the makers said the film has crossed Rs 43 crore at the worldwide box office in three days. Trade circles expect the film to continue its run in theatres, with the collection expected to move closer to the Rs 100 crore mark in the coming days.