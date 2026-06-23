Samantha's 'Engal Thangam' collects Rs 43 crore worldwide in three days

The film, released globally on June 19, marks Samantha's return to the big screen after a brief break from films following treatment for myositis. The actor has also backed the project as a producer.

Comeback film for Samantha

Released originally in Telugu as Maa Inti Bangaram, the film has been directed by B V Nandini Reddy and features Samantha in the lead role alongside Gautami, Manjusha and Diganth.

The story has been written by Raj Nidimoru, while music has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan