Pictures from the ceremony showed Samantha dressed in a red traditional outfit, while Raj was seen in a cream-coloured kurta paired with white pyjamas. The couple was also seen seeking blessings from elders and participating in the rituals.

Samantha's sister-in-law shared a detailed account of the ceremony, along with behind-the-scenes pictures. She described the gathering as a coming together of family members who had helped raise them.

She wrote, “When can we do this, Babu?” I’d been asking my annayya for so long. And finally, it was time. Our pinnammas and peddamma who helped raise us came from near and far for Matru Shishu Mangala Ashirvadam, to bless Sam and the precious little one already reigning over our hearts and soon, our Samrajyam.”

She added, “In our family, gathering at the home altar to chant and sing was part of everyday life. We grew up doing it with our grandparents, and aunties. Amma and Nanna made sure we continued. Whatever had happened that day, we sat together in prayer. It reset the home, and us. I’m grateful they gave us that.”

She further added, “I saw it all come alive in our aunties. They had travelled without their families and were together again, chanting, singing, laughing like girlfriends, and doting on my brother and me. This time, Sam and the baby to be born were receiving all that affection too. We offered the Sri Suktam and Gayatri Devi homam, chanted Gayatri 21 times, and shared our familiar family prayers.”