Samantha Ruth Prabhu says June ‘felt like a fairytale’, shares video of her working out in gym during pregnancy

MUMBAI: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu treated fans to a photo dump from the month of June, saying the month "felt like a fairytale".
She shared glimpses of her fitness routine, peaceful getaway and moments with her beloved pets and dearest husband.
Taking to her social media account, Samantha shared a carousel of photos and videos with the simple caption that read, "June felt like a fairy tale." Actor Ananya Panday reacted to the post by commenting, "Sammmm."
The first picture featured Samantha posing gracefully in an elegant ivory embroidered ethnic ensemble. Another picture showed her relaxing on a bed with her two pet dogs curled up beside her.
She also gave fans a peek into her disciplined fitness regime by sharing a video of herself working out at the gym while also flaunting her baby bump.
The carousel further included moments from wellness retreat, scenic landscapes, foodie moments, books and candid snippets from her everyday life.
Few of the pictures also featured her husband and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru.
Recently, speaking to the media during the success meet of Maa Inti Bangaaram, the actress announced that she will be taking a maternity break after wrapping up her current commitments.
“After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I’ll have to take maternity leave. After that I’ll be back with another film for my fans,” Samantha said at the event.
A few days ago, videos and pictures of Samantha from the success celebrations of her recently released film showed her in a fitted white bodycon top paired with blue denims, sparking buzz over her pregnancy post a visible baby bump.
Reportedly, her baby is due in December this year.
On the personal front, Samantha has been married to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, one half of the acclaimed director duo Raj & DK, who created the hit streaming series 'The Family Man'. The couple married in December last year.
Samantha, for the uninitiated, had won widespread praise for portraying Raji in the show's second season.