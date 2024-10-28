Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals what inspired her to join ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’

MUMBAI: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has recently opened up about her role in the upcoming series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', shedding light on what captivated her about the project.

The actress emphasised how the series focuses on relatable characters who find themselves in extraordinary circumstances, a narrative that resonated deeply with her.

In a statement, Samantha shared, “It’s not gimmicky and full of high-tech gadgets and technology. The world that is created is so real. The characters are genuinely relatable, ordinary people placed in extraordinary circumstances. That drew me in immediately. I also believe it was a brilliant move to set the show in the nineties”.

She added, “Everything about this world feels authentic. By choosing the 90s as the backdrop, there’s a greater dependence on human capabilities rather than on gadgets. It’s more about human wit and hand-to-hand combat, resulting in a very raw experience. When you think of a spy film, high-tech gadgets and fancy technology often come to mind, but those elements can overshadow emotions and character arcs. This approach makes it more exciting for an actor. I think this is a very original way of doing things, completely different from the norm. It was an original idea, and I truly believe it was the best decision for the show”.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' directed by Raj & DK, also stars Varun Dhawan in a lead role. The web series is a spin-off of the American spy action series ‘Citadel’, which stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. In 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', Varun stars as Bunny, a talented stuntman, alongside Samantha, who portrays a cunning spy.

The plot follows their thrilling journey as they adopt new identities and set off on an exhilarating adventure around the globe.

The show also features Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar.

The series is set to debut on Prime Video on November 7.