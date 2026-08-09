Samantha Ruth Prabhu reads maternity books as she prepares to welcome her firstborn

The 'Yashoda' actress uploaded a clip in which she had tears in her eyes as she went into a laughing fit.

Meanwhile, Samantha recently confirmed her first pregnancy while addressing the media during the success meet of her latest release 'Maa Inti Bangaaram'.

During her address, Samantha shared that she will be taking a maternity break after wrapping up her present professional commitments.

“After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I’ll have to take maternity leave. After that, I’ll be back with another film for my fans,” Samantha said.

The speculations around Samantha's pregnancy started doing the rounds after her appearance at the success celebration of 'Maa Inti Bangaaram'.

Samantha's baby bump was visible as she made an appearance in a fitted white bodycon top, along with blue denim.

Samantha and Raj will reportedly be welcoming their little bundle of joy in December this year.

Samantha got married to Raj, one-half of the popular director duo Raj &DK, in December last year.

It is believed that these two first met during the shoot of 'The Family Man 2'.

For the unaware, Samantha was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya. These two got married in October 2017 and announced their separation in October 2021.