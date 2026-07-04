Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins hands with Sony LIV for a new collaboration after announcing pregnancy

She has stepped into this exciting new phase both personally and professionally, marking another notable development in her journey. Samantha is in talks with Sony LIV for their new project. It is being said that the “Oo Antava” actress has teamed up with Sony LIV for a long association and that she might also produce it.

Sharing her excitement, Samantha said in a statement, “This year has reminded me to embrace change, trust the journey and welcome new beginnings. I'm so happy to be starting this new chapter with Sony LIV Tamil. We've been working on something really exciting, and I'm looking forward to sharing it with all of you very soon.”