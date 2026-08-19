Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts pregnancy glow in ‘just us’ picture with hubby Raj Nidimoru

During a thank-you event for her recent film ‘Maa Inti Bangaaram’ in Hyderabad in July, Samantha officially confirmed her pregnancy and shared that she would be stepping away from work for a short period to begin her maternity break.

She was quoted as saying, “Sorry guys, one more small gap and then I will be back. I know I have to take maternity leave now. But I am very happy.”

Samantha and Raj got married in 2025, marking the second marriage for both. Samantha was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021, while Raj Nidimoru was previously married to Shhyamali De.

Talking about Samantha, she made her acting debut in the Telugu romance film Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. She was then seen in Neethaane En Ponvasantham and Eega, respectively.

Over the next few years, she played the leading lady in top-grossing androcentric films such as Dookudu, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Attarintiki Daredi, Kaththi, Theri, 24, Mersal, and Rangasthalam.

Samantha gained further praise for her performances in Mahanati, Oh! Baby, Super Deluxe and Majili. She made her debut as a producer with the horror comedy Subham, leading to Maa Inti Bangaaram, her highest solo grosser.