Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts her baby bump: My six pack. I'll see you when I see you

MUMBAI: Mom-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen flaunting her baby bump in her latest Instagram post.
On Tuesday, she took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and published a picture of her prominent baby bump from the top angle. However, the 'Yashoda' actress had covered her stomach with a large pillow.
"My six pack. I'll see you when I see you. (sic)," read the text overlay on the post.
Samantha recently confirmed that she is expecting her first child with her filmmaker husband, Raj Nidimoru.
Addressing the media during the success meet of her latest release 'Maa Inti Bangaaram', Samantha revealed that she will be taking a maternity break after wrapping up her present professional commitments.
“After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I’ll have to take maternity leave. After that, I’ll be back with another film for my fans,” Samantha was heard saying during the event.
The speculations around Samantha's pregnancy started doing the rounds after her appearance at the success celebration of 'Maa Inti Bangaaram'.
The netizens noticed Samantha's baby bump after the 'Kushi' actress made an appearance in a fitted white bodycon top paired with blue denim.
If the reports are to be believed, Samantha and Raj are expected to welcome their little bundle of joy in December this year.
For those who do not know, Samantha tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, one-half of the acclaimed director duo Raj & DK, in December last year.
Samantha is believed to have first met Raj while shooting the Amazon Prime Video series, "The Family Man 2", in which she played a powerful role.
This is Samantha's second marriage. She was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya. They tied the knot in October 2017 after dating for some time. However, the two announced their separation in October 2021.