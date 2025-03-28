Samantha Ruth Prabhu believes success is about women breaking free from limitations and labels

MUMBAI: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, known for her outspoken views, shared her perspective on what success truly means to her.

The actress, who recently headlined the curtain-raiser event for the 11th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Sydney (IFFS), emphasized that, for women, success is not just about achievements but about breaking free from stereotypes and societal boxes. Samantha highlighted the importance of embracing freedom, wearing multiple hats, and challenging outdated notions of what women can or cannot do.

The 'Kushi' actress shared, “I have said this before — success, for me, is freedom. I don’t wait for others to tell me that I am successful. Success is waking up with the freedom to do what you are passionate about. It is about not being put in a box and not being told what women can or cannot do. It is about wearing multiple hats and doing it well.”

During an insightful session at Sydney's Powerhouse Museum, led by the festival director, Samantha also opened up about her personal and professional journey. The actress reflected on how she has navigated obstacles and continuously shaped her evolving career with determination and authenticity.

Samantha also spoke about stepping into the role of a producer, which she described as an empowering move that gives her the opportunity to champion diverse and meaningful stories. Through her conversation, she conveyed a strong message about finding balance, embracing self-belief, and creating work that resonates with her own values.

Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange expressed, “Samantha’s journey embodies the very essence of what the Indian Film Festival of Sydney stands for: resilience, authentic storytelling, and the celebration of diverse voices. We are proud to have her lead the charge for this year’s festival.”