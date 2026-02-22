Samantha Ruth Pabhu's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' to be out on May 15

Now adding to the hype, the makers have announced the release date for her Telugu drama. The much-talked-about Tollywood flick will reach the audience on May 15 this year.

Samantha updated the netizens about the release date of her next project with a social media post. The announcement poster showed Samantha peeping through the door, with a curious expression on her face. "See you in theatres this summer, Bangaraalu…#MaaIntiBangaaram Grand Release worldwide on 15th May, 2026 #MiBonMay15th #MiB (sic)," she captioned the post. In January, the makers unveiled the gripping first look poster from BV Nandini Reddy's directorial on social media.