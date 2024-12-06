Samantha overjoyed as Citadel: Honey Bunny secures nomination at 30th Annual Critics Awards

CHENNAI: Actor Samantha - Varun Dhawan's, recently released, Citadel: Honey Bunny becomes the sole Indian series to secure a nomination at the 30th Annual Critics Awards in the Best Foreign Language' category.

Directed by the duo Raj and DK, known for accalaimed works like The Family Man and Farzi, Citadel: Honey Bunny is the the Indian adaption of the Russo Brothers' global Citadel franchise.

This acclaimed series, which has been trending on the global top ten lists for five weeks straight, also stars powerhouse performers like Saqib Saleem, Kay Kay Menon etc.

Samantha expressed her gratitude for the nomination, saying, "This recognition is a proud moment for the entire team of Citadel: Honey Bunny. It's an honor to be associated with such an incredible global franchise and be able to tell such a rooted Indian story as part of it. This project has been a labor of love for all of us at so many levels and to see it garner all this appreciation is so gratifying. Honey was such a nuanced character and exploring such diverse aspects of her personality as a performer was just amazing. Between that and the intense action and stunt sequences we pulled off, I feel it's been an unforgettable experience- one I'll hold dear for my future projects as well"

On the work front, Samantha will next be seen in Raj and DK's period drama series Rakht Bramhand. She's also working on 3 new ventures as a producer under her banner Tralala Moving Pictures.