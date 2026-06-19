Samantha on what made her fall in love with her character in 'Maa Inti Bangaram'!

The actress, who, apart from playing the lead, has also produced the film, was asked at a press conference about the action sequences in the film being realistic. Responding to the question, Samantha had said, "If you see in the film, there are no slow motion sequences, no flying shots, no build up shots. It's extremely realistic. It's real punches. I too have suffered blows. I've bled. They are extremely realistic action sequences. I did all the action sequences myself. That is why everybody likes the action and it looks like I did it."

A trailer of the film released some days ago has added to the expectations from the film.