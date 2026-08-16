Samantha on headlining Celebrity MasterChef Tamil: Food has a way of bringing people together

Spilling her excitement about her latest venture, Samantha shared that food has a wonderful way of bringing people together.

The 'Yashoda' actress added that she is looking forward to seeing some of the beloved celebrities from the Tamil film industry sweating it out in the kitchen, while also creating memories.

Talking about the show, Samantha said, “I’m incredibly excited to finally share this with everyone. Celebrity MasterChef Tamil is unlike anything I’ve done before, and that’s exactly what made it impossible to say no. Food has a wonderful way of bringing people together, creating memories, and revealing a side of you that the cameras don’t usually get to see. What I’m most excited about is watching some of our favourite Tamil celebrities’ step into the kitchen, take risks, make mistakes, surprise themselves, and compete with a lot more passion than you’d expect!"