Salman, Rashmika’s BTS from ‘Zohra Jabeen’ shoot is full of fun

MUMBAI: The makers of “Sikandar” on Sunday dropped a video featuring the behind-the-scenes fun with Bollywood star Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna from the song “Zohra Jabeen” from the upcoming film “Sikandar”

The official Instagram handle of Nadiadwala Grandsons shared a video, which featured Salman, Rashmika and choreographer Farah Khan. The clip gives an insight as to what all it took to make the song, bloopers and how Farah helped the stars ace the dance steps.

The BTS video also provides a sneak peek into the elaborate set designs and the camaraderie shared among the cast and crew.

“Lights, Camera, Get your groove on! Catch all the fun behind the scenes of #ZohraJabeen,” the video was captioned.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, 'Sikandar' boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar. The film is slated for a grand release on Eid 2025.

Filmmaker A R Murugadoss on Saturday said “Sikandar” is an original film and not a remake or an adaptation.

He said, "This is a completely original story. Every scene and every frame of Sikandar has been designed and executed with authenticity, offering a fresh narrative and experience. It’s not a remake or adaptation of any existing film.”

“An essential part of the film's originality is its stunning background score, crafted by the immensely talented Santosh Narayanan. His music perfectly complements the film’s energetic tone and vibrant visuals, adding an emotional depth that enhances every scene.”

Recently, Farah who is on board the team of "Sikandar" as the choreographer opened up about her experience of working with Salman Khan after a long gap.

Spilling her excitement about collaborating with Salman for the track "Zohra Jabeen", Farah shared, “I go a really long way with both Salman and Sajid Nadiadwala. One is a friend from childhood and the other is a brother! I’ve done so many songs with both of them, and doing Zohra Jabeen was truly special.

“I knew the song would be a smash hit, and it was also so much fun to choreograph Salman after such a long time. Working with Rashmika for the first time was a real pleasure—she was so easy to work with.”



