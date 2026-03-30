Salman Khan to begin his next with Dil Raju from April: Dil, Dimag, Jigar se

Salman took to Instagram to share the news and wrote: “Dil, Dimag, Jigar se from this April with @directorvamshi and #DilRaju #Shirish @srivenkateswaracreations @kuldeep_rathore18 #RafiKazi.”

The star did not share much details about the upcoming project. However, media reports suggest that the film, touted to be an entertainer, is expected to feature an extensive shooting schedule and multiple locations across the country are likely to be used. The film may reportedly release by Eid 2027.

Salman is currently busy with his upcoming war drama, "Maatrubhumi", which was earlier called "Battle of Galwan". Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, the project features Chitrangada Singh as the leading lady. "Maatrubhumi" is slated to reach the cinema halls on April 17.